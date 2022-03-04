JulSwap Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $690,846.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.39 or 0.06669149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,081.59 or 1.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

