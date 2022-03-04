JUST Reaches Market Cap of $335.92 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $335.92 million and $85.37 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.