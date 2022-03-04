KARMA Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $34.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004378 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00049497 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

