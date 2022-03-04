Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 84.5% in February

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kenon by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kenon by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kenon by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kenon by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEN traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,024. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

