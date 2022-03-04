Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,375.25

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Klimatas has a market cap of $12,375.25 and $71.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.