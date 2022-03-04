KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 605 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.06. 8,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,474. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

