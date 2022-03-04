KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 345.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $52.80. 9,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

