KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 37,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stolper Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. 167,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,514,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

