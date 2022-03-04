Knekted (KNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,136.23

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Knekted coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Knekted has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $20,136.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103968 BTC.

About Knekted

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

