Komodo (KMD) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $61.68 million and $1.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00292842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00085575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,553,695 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

