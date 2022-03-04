Kraft Heinz (KHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2022 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/17/2022 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kraft Heinz’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s top and the bottom line declined during third-quarter 2021. Volume/mix was hurt by unfavorable year-over-year comparison with significant pandemic-led retail demand in 2020. Kraft Heinz is grappling with higher cost inflation. It expects gross cost inflation for 2021 to remain at the high end of mid-single-digit range across the full cost basket. Nevertheless, solid pricing initiatives are aiding the company for a while. The same was seen in the quarter, with pricing moving up 1.5 percentage points year over year on growth across all the reporting units. Kraft Heinz’s operating model, which incorporates five key elements — People with Purpose, Consumer Platforms, Ops Center, Partner Program and Fuel Our Growth — looks impressive.”

1/11/2022 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,585,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,022. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,135,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

