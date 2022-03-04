Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%.
Kraton stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.
In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.
Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.
