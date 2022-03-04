Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Kraton stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Get Kraton alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1,848.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Kraton (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.