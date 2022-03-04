KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.