KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAF)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.