Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 81.4% in February

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.
About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)
