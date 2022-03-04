Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $994.82 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $117.45 or 0.00301520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $994.82 million and approximately $44.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.76 or 0.06661226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.06 or 0.99961306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

