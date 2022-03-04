Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.48. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,414. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.28 and a 200-day moving average of $615.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $7,878,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

