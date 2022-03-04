Lambda 1-Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00103178 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,114,046 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

