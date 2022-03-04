Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $564,234.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

