Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

