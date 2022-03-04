Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,711,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,523,000 after acquiring an additional 475,585 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock remained flat at $$139.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,847. The firm has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,887,881 shares of company stock valued at $822,963,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

