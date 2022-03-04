Leidos (LDOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently:

3/1/2022 – Leidos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2022 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.

2/16/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $97.00.

1/24/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Leidos Holdings Inc alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Leidos by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.