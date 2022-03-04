LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $48.00 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

