Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE LMND opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 66.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

