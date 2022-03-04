Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE LMND opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

