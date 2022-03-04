LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LHC Group worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,252,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

