Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Up 38.5% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $233.17 million and $9.82 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

