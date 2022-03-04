Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.6 days.

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $48.93 on Friday. Linamar has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

