Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells $637,816.40 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.57. 81,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $458.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

