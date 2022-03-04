Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells $637,816.40 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.57. 81,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $458.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
