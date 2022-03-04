Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Up 3.4%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 52,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.98 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

