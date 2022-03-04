Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06648370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.72 or 0.99912652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

