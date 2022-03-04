Lossless (LSS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $967,224.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Lossless has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $967,224.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.49 or 0.06562956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.56 or 1.00024561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.