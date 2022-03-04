LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,877 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,798 shares of company stock worth $7,040,125. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

