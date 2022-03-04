LPL Financial LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $523,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 38.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $183.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.