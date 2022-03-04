LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 11.61% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

