LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.