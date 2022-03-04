LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.00% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

