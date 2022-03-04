LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.19% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYLD. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000.

Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

