LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 30.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

