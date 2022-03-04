LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,972 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR opened at $54.85 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.