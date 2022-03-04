LPL Financial LLC Buys 139,231 Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 27.13% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNSC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,967,000.

RNSC stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

