LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,422 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.