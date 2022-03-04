LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,117 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $191,000.

NYSE:PFN opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

