LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORT. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $16.59 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

