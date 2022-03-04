LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $56,320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

