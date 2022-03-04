LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,008,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 894,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,366 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,233 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN opened at $31.72 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.