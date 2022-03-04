LPL Financial LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.60% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 536,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000.

PXE stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

