LPL Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ResMed by 55.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 112.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ResMed by 94,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average of $259.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

