LPL Financial LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.04% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 103,487 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1,511.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

