LPL Financial LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $1,381,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 98.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

