LPL Financial LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average is $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

